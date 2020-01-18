Loopring [NEO] Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $934.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinMex, DragonEX and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.54 or 0.03233503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00132106 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX, DragonEX and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

