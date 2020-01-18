Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 110,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,074,000 after acquiring an additional 322,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

LPT stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,767. Liberty Property Trust has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

