Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.56. 3,839,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average is $91.84.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.42.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

