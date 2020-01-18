Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.43. 2,144,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,632. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.91 and its 200 day moving average is $162.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.72 and a 1 year high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

