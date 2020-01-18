Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The Medicines by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The Medicines by 1,156.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Medicines by 705.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Medicines in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter valued at $167,000.

Get The Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCO remained flat at $$84.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Medicines Company has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Medicines Company will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDCO shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Medicines from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann lowered The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

The Medicines Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.