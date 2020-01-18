Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,890,000 after buying an additional 360,758 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after buying an additional 1,184,133 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.58. 7,885,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,027,794. The company has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.17 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average of $119.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.