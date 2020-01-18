Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.99 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.16. 1,993,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,564. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $82.80 and a one year high of $140.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

In other news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,116 shares of company stock valued at $15,099,357. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

