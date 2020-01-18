Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,742,000 after buying an additional 6,974,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,779,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,549,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. 2,221,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.91%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

