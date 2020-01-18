Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,256 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,515,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,047 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,933 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,022. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average of $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.