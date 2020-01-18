Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 49.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 966,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,293,000 after purchasing an additional 321,967 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,387,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,456,000 after purchasing an additional 94,086 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $71.18. 4,019,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,238. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $76.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,569,293. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

