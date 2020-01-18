Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is SFE Investment Counsel’s 6th Largest Position

SFE Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.36. 5,913,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

