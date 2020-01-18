LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. LPL Financial reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,379.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,689.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,024 shares of company stock worth $7,963,444 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 70,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 940.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

LPLA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.14. The company had a trading volume of 435,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $67.11 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

