Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) PT Raised to $56.00

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Luckin Coffee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of Luckin Coffee stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. Luckin Coffee has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Luckin Coffee by 316.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 744,842 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Luckin Coffee in the third quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Luckin Coffee by 32.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

