Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $229.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.41.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $241.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $247.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 35,269 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,134,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

