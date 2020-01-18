Lunes Market Cap Achieves $563,624.00 (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, Lunes has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Lunes has a total market cap of $563,624.00 and approximately $13,544.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.49 or 0.02859412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00200503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00134961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lunes Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunes is lunes.io

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

