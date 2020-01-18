MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTSI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437 over the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $19,853,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,665,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after buying an additional 1,118,360 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $8,843,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $4,842,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $2,998,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

