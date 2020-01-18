Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.96. 10,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $189.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

