Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.40

Shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.86. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 196,262 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $431.39 million and a P/E ratio of -82.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$121.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

