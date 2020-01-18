Manchester Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 475 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $859,345,000 after buying an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Express by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after buying an additional 731,450 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 539,986 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,814 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,658,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.70. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $131.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

