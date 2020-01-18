Manchester Financial Inc. Invests $36,000 in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 959.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 451,449 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 1,465.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 289,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 111.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 232,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 465.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In other New Mountain Finance news, COO John Kline acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 406,400 shares of company stock worth $5,387,540 in the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. 643,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 98.55%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

