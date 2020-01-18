Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New $41,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 951,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $160,949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 35.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 14.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 400,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $67,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,007,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $185.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.97 and its 200 day moving average is $170.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

