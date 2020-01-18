Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after buying an additional 6,395,426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,801,000 after buying an additional 1,195,074 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 504.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,009,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,367,000 after buying an additional 842,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,409,000 after buying an additional 642,784 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $71.18. 4,019,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,569,293 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

