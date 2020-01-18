Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 35,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. 11,150,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,823,597. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

