Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 161 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 63,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $29.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,479.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,033. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,480.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,362.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,252.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,451.70.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

