Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MANH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.24. 249,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,470. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.04.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The company had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

