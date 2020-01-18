Manna (MANNA) Trading Up 26% Over Last 7 Days

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Manna has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a total market capitalization of $205,230.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000305 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,831.37 or 0.99069444 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,606,737 coins and its circulating supply is 569,687,768 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.