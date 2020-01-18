Masari (MSR) Market Capitalization Achieves $219,391.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Masari has a total market capitalization of $219,391.00 and $321.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Masari has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

