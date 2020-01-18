MASTERNET (MASH) Trading Up 30% Over Last Week

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. MASTERNET has a total market cap of $7,941.00 and $246.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASTERNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.85 or 0.02813448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00199934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00134266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

