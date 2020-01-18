Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTCH. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised Match Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.39.

Match Group stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.11. 2,506,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.43. Match Group has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

