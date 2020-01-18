Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Down to $14.68

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $14.68. Mattel shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 7,089,073 shares trading hands.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Mattel’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 550.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

About Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

