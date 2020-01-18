McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 154 ($2.03) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 137 ($1.80).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price (down previously from GBX 130 ($1.71)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of McCarthy & Stone to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCarthy & Stone currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 148.67 ($1.96).

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

McCarthy & Stone stock opened at GBX 147.20 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.00 million and a P/E ratio of 19.37. McCarthy & Stone has a twelve month low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10).

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider Gill Barr bought 7,366 shares of McCarthy & Stone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.