McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Shares Down 20.7%

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI)’s share price was down 20.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.19, approximately 1,963,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,093,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of McClatchy in a report on Sunday, November 17th.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.38. The business had revenue of $167.44 million during the quarter.

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

