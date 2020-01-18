Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,235. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $211.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.39. The company has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

