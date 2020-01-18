McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised McEwen Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Shares of MUX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 2,369,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $442.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 466,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 82,979 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,075,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

