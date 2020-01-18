Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,478 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,982,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.58. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $262.26 and a one year high of $333.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $2.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

