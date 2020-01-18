Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 891,658 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.80.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,371 shares of company stock worth $3,225,225. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $535.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,216. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.80 and a fifty-two week high of $539.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $503.21 and its 200-day moving average is $465.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

