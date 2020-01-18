Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Invests $259,000 in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth $579,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth $429,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth $404,071,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory R. Friedman purchased 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,947.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

CTVA stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. 8,605,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,271. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. Corteva has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

