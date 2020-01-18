Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,897 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 3.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. grace capital purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,242,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,388,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

