Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,549 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.95 and a 200 day moving average of $226.63. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $171.74 and a 12 month high of $253.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.69.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

