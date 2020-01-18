Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,714 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,331,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,919. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

