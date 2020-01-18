Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $1.64 Million Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,422 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.63.

Hilton Hotels stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,175. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $113.96.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

