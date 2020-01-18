Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,821,245,000 after buying an additional 559,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after buying an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,908,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,275,000 after buying an additional 217,841 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,808,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,193,000 after buying an additional 173,238 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.52. 1,050,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,340. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.25 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average of $117.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

