Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases 11,760 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 108.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 20.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 25.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.48.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,820. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

