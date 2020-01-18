Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 71,880 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.4% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $178,205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after acquiring an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

V traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,182,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,860. The stock has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $204.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day moving average of $180.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

