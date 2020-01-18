Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 12,449 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,449 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $425.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,242. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $427.54. The stock has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.