Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 60,309 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,309 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 6,747.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 609.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,579,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.09.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.04. 9,284,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

