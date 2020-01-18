Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 39,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $170.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

