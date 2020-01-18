Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

NASDAQ:MEET opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. Meet Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $413.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meet Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEET. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Meet Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 177,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Meet Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Meet Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meet Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

