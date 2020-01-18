Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,655,000 after buying an additional 79,753 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 338,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,416,000 after buying an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 74.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,144,000 after buying an additional 106,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 52.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,917,000 after buying an additional 72,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.41.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $673.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -820.74 and a beta of 1.59. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $322.82 and a 52-week high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

