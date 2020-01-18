Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $97,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

MRK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.97. 9,667,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,693,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

